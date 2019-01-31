With respective growth of 8 to 9 percent, United Nations World Tourism Organization’s 2018 Tourism Highlights identified Europe and Africa as the two continents with the fastest increasing international tourist arrivals. Travel blog Travel + Leisure also noted how, the total number of international tourist arrivals grew by 7 percent and reached a total of nearly 1.51 million, marking the highest percentage increase in this category since 2010.
Here are the countries that have experienced the biggest increase in international tourist arrivals.
Egypt — 55.1%
Togo — 46.7%
Vietnam — 29.1%
Palestine — 25.7%
Niue — 25.4%