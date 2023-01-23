Four hidden parts of Goa to add to your #Goadiary

More than just wine glasses and shacks can be found in your Goa diary! India has more than just glittering beaches and a vibrant nightlife. Have you ever wondered what else the well-known location has to offer? We'll give you some more "Goa goals" to cross off your list.

When you are in the city, don’t forget to browse the local markets for the best trinkets to bring home as gifts. Other than the busiest beaches, there are a lot of unusual things to discover here: Bungy jumping Yes, you heard that right. Bungy jumping is now in Goa.

Bungy jumping is a bucket list experience you can now enjoy amid the paradise that is Goa. Set over Mayem Lake in North Goa, this is one “Got Guts?” moment you do not want to miss. It is about a 45-minute drive from Baga Beach. Bungy jumping will not only spike your adrenalin levels but also leave you with a once-in-a-lifetime memory to take home. Considered one of the most extreme adventure sports in the world, bungy jumping is an adventure to be had. Caving

This region features tunnels leading you through flatlands and rocky spots. There are many caves in Goa, including the Cupa Sea Cave, Canacona, and Kaurati's Caves, and Harvalem Caves. Some of them may require some walking, others are closer to the beach. This unspoilt area of the green metropolis is something you shouldn't miss. Hot-air ballooning

Floating through the air while you take in the breathtaking vistas of Goa is another bucket list moment. To see the sea and the lush, green countryside from the summit, travel to Chandor, South Goa. Consider popping the question to your significant other while in the air for a romantic moment you’ll never forget. Underwater sea walk