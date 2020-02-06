Franschhoek received a LGBTQ+ friendly score of 9 out of 11 in this year’s The Destination Wedding Index 2020. Picture: Le Franschhoek Hotel.

Franschhoek received a LGBTQ+ friendly score of 9 out of 11 in this year’s The Destination Wedding Index 2020. The destination in the Western Cape is known for its centuries-old vineyards and Cape Dutch architecture. France and Loire Valley made up the top 3 all receiving a score of 9.

Flowercard, who conducted the index, divided the factors into four categories: weather, cost, LGBTQ+ and online popularity.

Each of these four factors were given equal weighting, with those factors which included more than one dataset weighted to equal one.The selected the destinations from a number of sources, including www.weatherbase.com, www.booking.com, ilga.org and the Google Keyword Planner.

The top wedding destination was Las Vegas, Nevada in the US, followed by Sydney in Australia and Majorca, Spain.