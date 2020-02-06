Franschhoek received a LGBTQ+ friendly score of 9 out of 11 in this year’s The Destination Wedding Index 2020.
The destination in the Western Cape is known for its centuries-old vineyards and Cape Dutch architecture. France and Loire Valley made up the top 3 all receiving a score of 9.
Flowercard, who conducted the index, divided the factors into four categories: weather, cost, LGBTQ+ and online popularity.
Each of these four factors were given equal weighting, with those factors which included more than one dataset weighted to equal one.The selected the destinations from a number of sources, including www.weatherbase.com, www.booking.com, ilga.org and the Google Keyword Planner.
The top wedding destination was Las Vegas, Nevada in the US, followed by Sydney in Australia and Majorca, Spain.
Here are some of the index’s findings:
Top 10 Wedding Destinations (Overall weighted Score out of 100)
1. Las Vegas, Nevada, US - 70.01
2.Sydney, Australia - 68.67
3.Majorca, Spain - 67.47
4.Perth, Australia - 67.45
5.Brisbane, Australia - 67.00
6.Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 64.81
7.Loire Valley, France - 64.14
8.Valencia, Spain - 63.80
9.Cannes, France - 62.10
10.Madrid, Spain - 62.01
The top destination for each factor is also revealed through the index, showing where you should jet off to if you are looking for picture-perfection, no rainfall or an LGBTQ ceremony:
Most Instagrammed: Hawaii, US
Highest Search Volume: Las Vegas, US
Cheapest (5* Hotel Room): Loire Valley, France
Most Expensive (5* Hotel Room): Florida Keys, US
Driest (least rainy days per year): Los Cabos, Mexico
Warmest (Average temperature year round): Nha Trang, Vietnam
Top 3 For LGBTQ+ Score: Franschhoek - South Africa, Cannes - France & Loire Valley - France, All 9/11