From Milan to Lagos: The ultimate fashion travel guide for fashion lovers

When you think about fashion, destinations like Paris, Milan and New York spring to mind, but for fashion-loving travellers, there's plenty more to explore. With expert insights from Justine Tabak, a designer and founder of a sustainable fashion brand, paired with factors such as shopping spots and events, the world’s top fashion cities have been identified. Traditionally, Europe and North America have dominated the fashion world, but thanks to the democratisation of the industry, fashion is now very much global. The Far East has become a fashion powerhouse in recent years, with cities like Tokyo and Seoul putting themselves firmly on the fashion map. Elsewhere, cities such as Berlin, LA and Melbourne are championing a more laidback take on fashion, while the likes of Lagos and São Paulo bring something more eclectic to the mix.

Notable fashion events and exhibitions

Hundreds of fashion weeks held in cities all around the world. São Paulo Fashion Week has grown to become the fifth biggest in the world and is commended for its commitment to encouraging sustainability in fashion.

Other big events include the Paris Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, and Seoul Fashion Week, among others.

Shopping spots

No fashion capital is complete without a strong shopping scene. While the likes of Paris and Milan are known for their luxury brand offerings, cities such as Amsterdam and Berlin are hot for vintage finds.

“Preloved and circular fashion has been a natural feature of Dutch living for many decades - it’s part of the Dutch psyche for green living. There’s even a museum in Amsterdam called ‘Fashion for Good’, which is dedicated to sustainable innovation and promoting best practice in fashion,” said Tabak.

In Paris, Forum de Halles offers affordable fashion while the Golden Triangle caters to luxury brands. In London, head to Oxford Street Bond Street and Brick Lane. Milan is famed for Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, Quadrilatero della Moda and Brera district. New York's

Soho, Madison Avenue and Bedford Avenue are known for its vast clothing spots.

In Amsterdam Kalverstraat, P.C. Hooftstraat and De 9 Straatjes are top shopping spots, while Palms Shopping Centre, Victoria Island and Lekki Market are frequented in Lagos.