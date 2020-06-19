Get your yoga on virtually in these 8 exotic locations

The first of the yoga activities commence at Anantara Layan Phuket Resort at 8 am local time with a 30-minute aqua yoga session conducted on a floating mat. The resort’s dedicated aqua instructor, Jimmy, will flow through a series of poses that aim to work on flexibility, coordination and balance while suspended on a mat over water.



Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas





At 8.30 am local time, the beachside location of Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas sets the scene for a gentle hatha yoga session hosted by resident instructor Arsis. Viewers can join the 30-minute flow from home via its Instagram page.



Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort





Yoga practitioner Khun Tam will be on standby at Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort from 9 am local time to put followers at ease with a series of postures. Expect to begin with a series of sun salutations followed by couple’s poses including the go-to Bridge pose, which opens the chest, heart and shoulders while improving circulation along the length of the spine.



Sri Lanka

Anantara Tangalle Peace Haven Resort





Anantara Tangalle Peace Haven Resort will stream a live meditation session with a Buddhist monk from the resort’s elevated cliffside as a grounding ritual at 7.30 am local time.



Anantara Kalutara Resort







Anantara Kalutara Resort will host a calming hatha yoga session at the Kalu lagoon pier from 8 am local time.



Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort, Oman







Yoga guru Rhodalyn Aum Ferrolino will commence activities at 7. 30am local time with sun salutations, Surya Namaskara, followed by a series of energy balancing asanas from the resort’s panoramic viewing platform known as Diana’s Point. Perched 2,000 metres above sea level on the edge of a canyon, it is named after the late Princess of Wales who visited the location in 1986.

Sunday, June 21 also marks the summer solstice and annular solar eclipse, also known as a ring of fire, which will be visible in Oman as the moon passes between the sun and earth. Post yoga, from approximately 8.30 am onwards. The resort will extend live streaming for the solar eclipse, and the yoga guru will continue with pranayama breathing to prepare the body and mind for meditation. In yoga traditions, eclipses are considered a great time to increase self and universal awareness through meditation. It is said that any mantra chanted during an eclipse is believed more beneficial compared to other times.



Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, Maldives





Winding down the day’s yoga activities under the late afternoon sun, Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort will host a 30-minute sequence focused on opening the heart chakra with the aim to awaken the heart, body and mind at 5 pm local Malé time, right in the middle of the Indian Ocean.



The Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia Hotel by Anantara, Zambia



Located just steps from one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, The Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia Hotel by Anantara will host a classic style of yoga on the deck overlooking the Zambezi River with Victoria Falls in the background. Conducted by instructor Iris Helén Nikolaisen, the session begins at 10 am local time.