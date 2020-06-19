Get your yoga on virtually in these 8 exotic locations
To celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21, Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas will live stream a series of yoga sessions from some of the world’s most unique locations via social media. As many as eight Anantara properties from diverse destinations such as Thailand, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Oman, and Zambia will participate in this initiative to be streamed across the properties’ own social media channels.
Here are some of the destinations you can live stream from:
Thailand
Anantara Layan Phuket Resort
View this post on Instagram
Give yourself some time to switch off. Take it easy, make yourself a drink, and relax a little🍹 We’re here to remind you that self-care is important too 💌 #AnantaraEscapism #AnantaraLayanPhuket #AnantaraJourneys
A post shared by Anantara Layan Phuket Resort (@anantaralayanphuket) on
The first of the yoga activities commence at Anantara Layan Phuket Resort at 8 am local time with a 30-minute aqua yoga session conducted on a floating mat. The resort’s dedicated aqua instructor, Jimmy, will flow through a series of poses that aim to work on flexibility, coordination and balance while suspended on a mat over water.
Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas
View this post on Instagram
Save 61% on a luxurious escape with our Reserve Certificate package. Purchase your certificate today for this extraordinary price today and redeem when you’re ready to travel. Benefits include: ✅ Two nights’ accommodation for two in a One Bedroom Pool Villa ✅ Daily breakfast ✅ Free room upgrade (subject to availability) ✅ One 60-minute yoga session or one 30-minute bicycle tour per stay ✅ Afternoon Tea at The Tree House ✅ Roundtrip airport transfers ✅ Children under 12 stay and eat complimentary 📅Offer ends 21 June 2020 👉 Click link in bio to book now!
A post shared by Anantara Mai Khao Phuket (@anantaramaikhao) on
At 8.30 am local time, the beachside location of Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas sets the scene for a gentle hatha yoga session hosted by resident instructor Arsis. Viewers can join the 30-minute flow from home via its Instagram page.
Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort
View this post on Instagram
Just 3 more days to go! Get your yoga mat and attire ready to tune in to our first-ever Yoga Class right on our Instagram Live - coming up this Sunday, June 21st 2020, 09.00 AM Bangkok/IC Time (UTC +7). . . #InstagramLive #YogaClass #AnantaraBophut #AnantaraHotels #Anantara #AnantaraSpaWellness
A post shared by Anantara Bophut Samui Resort (@anantarabophut) on
Yoga practitioner Khun Tam will be on standby at Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort from 9 am local time to put followers at ease with a series of postures. Expect to begin with a series of sun salutations followed by couple’s poses including the go-to Bridge pose, which opens the chest, heart and shoulders while improving circulation along the length of the spine.
Sri Lanka
Anantara Tangalle Peace Haven Resort
View this post on Instagram
Take a tour at our resort via cutting edge technology to give you the perfect experience of the resort. • Hope you enjoy it as much as we do❤ 📷: @panomatics360 #AnantaraEscapism #Anantarahotels #anantarajourneys #anantaratangalle #panomaticview #panomatic #virtualtour #360view #poolview #travelandleisure #condenasttraveller #tlc #travelsrilanka #visitsrilanka #sosrilanka #tangalle #srilanka
A post shared by Anantara Tangalle Resort (@anantaratangalle) on
Anantara Tangalle Peace Haven Resort will stream a live meditation session with a Buddhist monk from the resort’s elevated cliffside as a grounding ritual at 7.30 am local time.
Anantara Kalutara Resort
Anantara Kalutara Resort will host a calming hatha yoga session at the Kalu lagoon pier from 8 am local time.
Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort, Oman
Yoga guru Rhodalyn Aum Ferrolino will commence activities at 7. 30am local time with sun salutations, Surya Namaskara, followed by a series of energy balancing asanas from the resort’s panoramic viewing platform known as Diana’s Point. Perched 2,000 metres above sea level on the edge of a canyon, it is named after the late Princess of Wales who visited the location in 1986.
Sunday, June 21 also marks the summer solstice and annular solar eclipse, also known as a ring of fire, which will be visible in Oman as the moon passes between the sun and earth. Post yoga, from approximately 8.30 am onwards. The resort will extend live streaming for the solar eclipse, and the yoga guru will continue with pranayama breathing to prepare the body and mind for meditation. In yoga traditions, eclipses are considered a great time to increase self and universal awareness through meditation. It is said that any mantra chanted during an eclipse is believed more beneficial compared to other times.
Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, Maldives
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Anantara Dhigu Maldives (@anantaradhigu) on
Winding down the day’s yoga activities under the late afternoon sun, Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort will host a 30-minute sequence focused on opening the heart chakra with the aim to awaken the heart, body and mind at 5 pm local Malé time, right in the middle of the Indian Ocean.
The Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia Hotel by Anantara, Zambia
View this post on Instagram
Join us for a live yoga session overlooking the sweeping Zambezi River and Victoria Falls in honour of World Yoga day on 21 June at 10am. 🍃 #anantara #anantarahotels #theroyallivingstone #victoriafalls #zambeziriver #worldyogaday #yoga
A post shared by Royal Livingstone by Anantara (@royallivingstone_anantara) on
Located just steps from one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, The Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia Hotel by Anantara will host a classic style of yoga on the deck overlooking the Zambezi River with Victoria Falls in the background. Conducted by instructor Iris Helén Nikolaisen, the session begins at 10 am local time.