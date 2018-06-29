Go Back to the 80s in Bali

Dust off your shoulder pads, pull on your legwarmers and book in for a perm – this is your opportunity to head off to the ultimate Back to the 80s concert in the show-stopping location of Bali!

This fantastic holiday begins with a four night stay on the beautiful island of Bali. Bali really does have it all: cliffside temples overlooking the sea, sweet-smelling nutmeg forests and volcanos looped with walking trails.

Whether you’re after rich cultural experiences or sandy beaches, you won’t be disappointed.

Here you’ll enjoy an exclusive Back to the 80s concert featuring some of the best-loved stars from this epic decade, including Toyah, T’Pau, Belinda Carlisle, Midge Ure and Marc Almond.

Nusa Cua in Bali

Your venue for the evening is Puri Bhagawan, high on the cliffs overlooking Kuta and one of the best places in Bali to watch the sunset, so as the concert begins you’ll be treated to a breathtaking panorama of sky and sea lit up with fiery steaks of colour. With a fantastic line-up in a spectacular location, you’re

guaranteed an unforgettable night of music and entertainment!

Following your Bali stay you’ll fly to the tropical city of Singapore where you’ll have two nights to explore the contrasts of a city where scared shrines sit in the shadows of sleek skyscrapers, before embarking the activity-packed Voyager of the Seas® for your Southeast Asia cruise. A sleek ship with spacious suites, sparkling pools and sumptuous cuisine, this Royal Caribbean favourite boasts an array of wonderful facilities paired with exceptional evening entertainment and activities.

You’ll sail first to Penang’s stunning shores where you can explore its colonial treasures, sun-drenched beaches and lush jungle trails. Visit tropical spice gardens or seek out Chinese shophouses, mosques and British colonial architecture in the capital George Town.

Your next stop is Phuket, Thailand’s largest island. Covered with rainforest and dotted with temples, Phuket’s main draw is its beautiful beaches – it’s the perfect place to sit back, relax and soak up the beautiful scenery before returning to Singapore from where you’ll fly home.

