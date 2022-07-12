Heavy handed tactics? Resort threatens to call cops after couple is accused of stealing towel

A husband and wife had quite an interesting experience at a resort. They felt like they did what was needed to; checked out, paid the bill, and, well, left. However, things took an odd twist. “Our car was aggressively stopped by two security guards at the exit. They accused us of having stolen one towel,’’ says Linda Elin in her statement on Quora.

‘’They told me that we could not leave until they searched our car and our luggage and if we didn’t comply they would call the police!!’’ Linda adds, clearly in dismay. The couple did not take the accusations lightly, her husband responded by stating that he is a criminal defence attorney and would surely be suing them if they made any attempt to search their car and personal belongings. All this ‘drama’ over a supposed stolen towel.

A few minutes after the tiff the owner of the resort came running to the couple and asked them once again if they have stolen a towel. ‘’We told her that we did not steal her towel. She then ran back up the hill to our cabin. Five minutes later she came running down the hill and told us that she had found the towel. No apology. She just smiled and said, we’re all good!” Linda wrote. When they eventually arrived home, Linda wrote letters to the top five people at the resort.

