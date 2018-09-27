World Tourism Day on September 27 aims to create awareness of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic value.

World Tourism Day falls on September 27 every year. According to the World Tourism Organisation, the aim is to encourage people to foster awareness among the international community of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic value. Here are some ways you can spend #WorldTourismDay:

Spend your lunch break visiting a tourist attraction in your city: Many travellers book fancy holidays to exotic destinations before exploring their city. South Africa offers a range of activities for all types of travellers, so make a list of places that strikes your fancy and plan a visit there.



Learn something about your favourite destination: Has there always been a destination that you wanted to visit but never had the opportunity? Well, the second best thing is to research that particular destination. Find out about its culture, cuisine and landmarks. Trust me, you will love it more!



Do something you never have done before: Travel helps people to push the boundaries and takes them out of our comfort zone. Challenge yourself to do something you had never done before. This could be anything from an adventure activity to trying out a local delicacy.



Book the holiday you always wanted: There is no better time to book that holiday than on World Tourism Day. If you do not have enough saved, there are many travel agencies that offer lay buy systems.