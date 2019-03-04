This year’s World Wildlife Day theme is 'Life below water: for people and planet'. Picture: Instagram/dianasophia.ca

I am a big fan of wildlife. There is something about the different types of animals that pique my interest. It is no wonder that safari is one of my favourite activities to do. World Wildlife Day was on Sunday, March 3. Many wildlife fanatics shared their most memorable wildlife shots, from a hungry lion sinking her teeth into a wildebeest to a pod of dolphins swimming in the ocean.

I loved this year’s World Wildlife theme. It was the first time that they highlighted marine biodiversity.

This year’s theme: 'Life below water: for people and planet' was a fitting reminder of how important it is to appreciate the ocean and its marine life.

Did you know that the ocean constitutes over 90% of the habitable space on the planet? UNESCO predicted that by 2100, without significant changes, more than half of the world’s marine species may stand on the brink of extinction.

It also revealed that around 60% of the world’s major marine ecosystems that underpin livelihoods have been degraded or used unsustainably.

While there are many activists spreading the word on the challenges that many wildlife faces, more awareness should be created by organisations or other influential people.

In a world of influencers and bloggers, people should use their platform to talk about extinction, poaching and other illegal activities that threaten our wildlife.



Here are some pictures posted on Instagram to celebrate this day:



















