IKEA's ’Vacation in a Box’ takes you to Paris, Maldives and Tokyo without leaving your house

With many countries not opening their international borders for travel, companies like IKEA are bringing destinations to travellers.

Their new "Vacation in a Box" concept transforms your home into Turkey, Paris, Tokyo and the Maldives. The boxes come with a range of products including furniture and other items to turn your home into a first-class destination.

You can choose between four destinations. You could wake up to the sunrise in Cappadocia in Turkey. The box is designed to make your living room feel like Cappadocia, complete with home furnishing accessories, recipes, music, movies and even some activities to try at home.

Or perhaps have teatime in Tokyo. Recreate a Tokyo tearoom in your living room that will give you a little taste of Japanese culture.

If you are in the mood for a more relaxing holiday, why not put your feet up in the Maldives? Create a beachy escape in your backyard where cocktails flow freely.