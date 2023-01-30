India’s first ropeway project set to start in March

The much-awaited ropeway project in Varanasi is finally set to take off. This is India's first “urban ropeway” project which is likely to start operations by May 2025. The work on this project will start by May 2023.

Story continues below Advertisement

The ropeway will reduce the travel time between the Cantonment railway station and Godowalia Chowk, one of the most congested stretches, to barely 17 minutes. At present, the same distance can take more than an hour if there is traffic congestion. The district administration will soon start the land acquisition process for the ambitious ropeway project to ensure its foundation is laid by March end. Though even after foundation laying. the entire project will take 18 months to complete, the officials have asked the working agency to ensure the cable car service starts operating between the first two stations by March 2024. before the Lok Sabha elections which are likely to take place in April and May.