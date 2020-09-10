Inside the R33.4m superyacht Jay Z and Beyoncé splurged on for her 39th birthday
Jay Z and Beyonce are a private couple and try to stay out of the public eye when they are on holiday with their children.
However, the couple were seen holidaying on board a €1.7-million-a-week (R33.4-million) superyacht in the Mediterranean for Beyonce's 39th birthday, which she celebrated earlier this month.
The couple were with their children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir. The family were enjoying the coastline onboard a 351-foot long and 45-foot high luxurious yacht called Lana which they rented for the duration, deemed one of the largest vessels ever built by an Italian shipyard.
According to Imperial, which exclusively rents out Lana, it is one of the most luxurious superyachts in the world. Lana travels all over, from the Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean. According to the website, it is "built to discover all corners of the globe to fulfill her guest’s desires".
It is then no wonder that Jay Z and Beyoncé would splurge on this particular superyacht, which boasts an array of features fit for an A-list celebrity.
Lana features high ceiling and sculptural elements that replicate the motion and fluidity of the sea.
It sleeps up to 12 guests in eight en-suite staterooms, including a master suite and seven VIP staterooms.
Each VIP guest cabin is unique and decorated in a different colour scheme. Some of the amenities that the “Crazy In Love” singer enjoyed were the luxurious hammam style spa with treatment rooms, well-equipped gym, a cinema room with an impressive audio system, sun deck pool with warming system, and a Beach Club.
There are ample lounges to laze around, and we are sure the Carters enjoyed some sumptuous meals abroad. The rates start per week.