Inside the R33.4m superyacht Jay Z and Beyoncé splurged on for her 39th birthday

Jay Z and Beyonce are a private couple and try to stay out of the public eye when they are on holiday with their children.

However, the couple were seen holidaying on board a €1.7-million-a-week (R33.4-million) superyacht in the Mediterranean for Beyonce's 39th birthday, which she celebrated earlier this month.

The couple were with their children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir. The family were enjoying the coastline onboard a 351-foot long and 45-foot high luxurious yacht called Lana which they rented for the duration, deemed one of the largest vessels ever built by an Italian shipyard.

Picture: www.imperial-yachts.com/yachts/lana/

According to Imperial, which exclusively rents out Lana, it is one of the most luxurious superyachts in the world. Lana travels all over, from the Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean. According to the website, it is "built to discover all corners of the globe to fulfill her guest’s desires".

Picture: www.imperial-yachts.com/yachts/lana/

It is then no wonder that Jay Z and Beyoncé would splurge on this particular superyacht, which boasts an array of features fit for an A-list celebrity.