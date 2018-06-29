Thanks so much to @mtcookskiplanesandhelis @mtcookglacierguidingnz for yet again another truly amazing experience. We always feel so privileged to visit such a unique and dynamic alpine environment @agathethegoodvibe and in the capable hands of Jono our guide, we had such a blast. If your ever in Aoraki Mt Cook National Park this is one trip not to be missed. Check them out! - - - #ig_newzealand #global_hotshotz #worldbestgram #eclectic_shotz #master_shots #ig_bliss #awesome_earthpix #majestic_earth #tourtheplanet #EarthCapture #whateveryouradventure #roamtheplanet #aroundtheworldpix #lonelyplanet #bestnatureshot #splendid_shotz #earth_focus #discover_earthpix #fantastic_earthpix #theIMAGED #agameoftones #jaw_dropping_shots #awesomeglobe #fantastic_earth #NZMustDo #awesome_photographers
Instagram picture of the week: New Zealand
Today's Instagram picture of the week is from Christchurch, New Zealand.
This image was taken by photographer Lee Cook, and shows the beauty of nature at its finest.
This glacier is situated in the Aoraki Mount Cook National Park in Christchurch, a popular national park for both New Zealand locals and tourists.
The highest mountain in New Zealand, Mount Cook, was used by Sir Edmund Hillary to develop his climbing skills in preparation for the conquest of Everest.
Mountaineers regard the area to be the best climbing region in Australasia, while less skilled adventurers enjoy the mountain walks that lead to alpine lakes, herb fields and spectacular glacier views.
The image below is of the Tasman Glacier. While it slowly carves the valley sides, it provides a landing place for small ski planes and helicopters.