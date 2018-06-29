The Tasman Glacier in Christchurch, New Zealand. Picture: Lee Cook/Instagram



Today's Instagram picture of the week is from Christchurch, New Zealand.

This image was taken by photographer Lee Cook, and shows the beauty of nature at its finest.

This glacier is situated in the Aoraki Mount Cook National Park in Christchurch, a popular national park for both New Zealand locals and tourists.





The highest mountain in New Zealand, Mount Cook, was used by Sir Edmund Hillary to develop his climbing skills in preparation for the conquest of Everest.

Mountaineers regard the area to be the best climbing region in Australasia, while less skilled adventurers enjoy the mountain walks that lead to alpine lakes, herb fields and spectacular glacier views.





The image below is of the Tasman Glacier. While it slowly carves the valley sides, it provides a landing place for small ski planes and helicopters.



