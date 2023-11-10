International travel demand falls after onset of Israel-Hamas conflict, data shows

International flight bookings around the world have fallen since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict, especially in the Americas as people cancel trips to the Middle East and around the world, according to travel analysis firm Forward Keys.

Global travel demand has weakened since the Palestinian group Hamas killed 1,400 people in southern Israel on Oct. 7, and Israel responded with air and ground strikes on Gaza that Palestinian authorities say have killed over 10,000 people.

"This war is a catastrophic, heartbreaking, human tragedy that we are all seeing daily on our TV screens," said Olivier Ponti, vice president of insights at Forward Keys in a statement.

"That is bound to put people off (from) travelling to the region, but it has also dented consumer confidence in travelling elsewhere too."