IOL Travel October 2021 digital magazine takes you on a food escape
Share this article:
Food plays an instrumental part in my travel experience and I have many fond memories of the delightful meals eaten on my trips. When I was in Seychelles a few years ago, I couldn’t stop eating breadfruit (it looks like a jackfruit).
A staple there, breadfruit is served in many ways, whether you want it in a beautifully spiced curry or a mouthwatering dessert. I would plan a special trip back to Seychelles to sample more breadfruit dishes – that’s how delicious it is.
When I was in Mozambique a year later, their fresh seafood braai was a highlight of my time there. It takes me back to calm boat rides, epic dune sand-boarding, sunset kayaking, and lazy afternoons on the hammock, with the sound of the ocean not so far away. Not to mention the coconut cake I indulged in at Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort, the pad thai I devoured at a hotel restaurant in Thailand, and a traditional meal in a hut, in Lesotho. This month’s issue of IOL Travel aims to take you on a food journey and, hopefully, inspire future culinary trips.
We share “Why food is such an important part of the travel experience” and unpack the allure of gourmet getaways in South Africa. We also recommend luxury food travel experiences and some South African eateries you should plan a travel trip for.
As street food is slowly making a comeback, we share the best street food destinations to visit and what to try when you are there. There’s plenty more content to keep you entertained this month. So grab a few snacks, put your feet up, and savour this month’s delectable read.
Read the magazine here