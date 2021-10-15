IOL Travel October 2021 digital magazine takes you on a food escape

Food plays an instrumental part in my travel experience and I have many fond memories of the delightful meals eaten on my trips. When I was in Seychelles a few years ago, I couldn’t stop eating breadfruit (it looks like a jackfruit).

A staple there, breadfruit is served in many ways, whether you want it in a beautifully spiced curry or a mouthwatering dessert. I would plan a special trip back to Seychelles to sample more breadfruit dishes – that’s how delicious it is.