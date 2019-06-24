Britney Spears shares her holiday pictures with her fans on Instagram. Picture: Instagram.

Britney Spears has had a tough few months. The pop star cancelled her Domination residency in Las Vegas to be with her father after he suffered an illness earlier this year. Shortly after, the Toxic singer checked into a mental health facility. While at the facility, people, including rapper Eve, joined the Free Britney movement following reports that the singer was held against her will. After a short hiatus off social media, Spears left the facility and showcased her quirky side that we all have come to love over the years. It seems that the pop star is putting the past few months behind her and where better than Turks and Caicos, a popular destination for celebrities including the Kardashians.

The mother of two is enjoying the gorgeous warm weather, the white sandy beaches and clear waters of the destination. According to E News, Spears is holidaying with her mom Lynn, who has been a huge support for her during these rough few months. Spears took to social media to share the trip.

"This is my kind of place," Spears posted as she frolicked in the ocean with the slim figure. She even posted a series few bikini-clad shots and one with the view of the impressive island.

The 37-year-old called it paradise, telling her fans "I made it to paradise." Her itinerary included lazy days on the beach, cycling and indulging in an array of water sports. It gave many of her fans some serious FOMO.

Fan @stardustshi commented: “Glad to see you finally enjoying yourself honey. ❤️”(sic).