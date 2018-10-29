South African actress Jay Anstey, the star of ‘Farewell Ella Bella, calls herself a simple traveller. In this picture, she is at Away with the Fairies in Hogsback. Picture: Supplied.

I was around 4 or 5 years old. We were driving to Swaziland. I remember feeling sick and throwing up all over my aunt.

Favourite place in SA? My favourite place is probably Hogsback in the Eastern Cape. It’s magical, mystical and the best place to escape other people.

Best holiday? I recently road-tripped with my partner. We did the Eastern Cape, Cintsa, Stutterheim and many quaint places in between. It was a fun cruising around and discovering new places.

What have you learnt from your travels? I have learnt that you should never commit to one accommodation. Try to book different spots on different sides of where you’re staying. It makes a big difference.

Being carefree in Thailand. picture: Supplied.

Ideal travelling companion? My cat and my partner.

Beach bum, culture vulture or adrenalin junkie? I am a good mix of all three. I hike as often as I can, and I am also really good at lying on the beach.

Greatest travel luxury? A good car. I spent most of my time on the road so having a good car that can take you places is essential. I also like to travel light and to be as carefree as possible.

Barcelona is Jay Anstey's favourite city.





Holiday reading? Whatever is new and exciting at the time of my trip.

Where has seduced you? The Garden Route. It has many gems for travellers to explore. You have to search for them.

Worst travel experience? One of the worst experiences I had was when I travelled with two friends recently. All they wanted to do was lie in bed and drink. I ended up being their maid and hated it. We are not friends anymore.

Best hotel? I try not to stay in hotels. I love to rent Airbnb or backpackers accommodation. Away with the Fairies Backpackers in Hogsback and Wild Spirit Backpackers Lodge in Natures Valley, the Crags are some of my favourites.

Selfie during a hiking trail. Picture: Supplied.

Favourite walk, swim, ride or drive? I love to either walk or drive.

Best meal abroad? I always struggle to find decent food when I travel so I stay in places where I can make my own. I am vegan so trying the cultural food normally sucks.

Jay Anstey at the Madonna and Child Waterfall in Hogsback. Picture: Supplied.

Favourite city? Barcelona was a lot of fun.

Where to next? I want to do more local travel and road trips. I am headed to Victoria Falls in April next year. It is my first time. I can’t wait.

