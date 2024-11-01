KLM boosts Cape Town-Amsterdam route with additional direct flights

As part of efforts to provide more convenience and flexibility for travellers, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines announced the addition of an extra direct flight between Amsterdam and Cape Town due to incredible demand. According to the airline, the additional flight will operate from January 10, 2025, until the end of the summer season meaning that it will now offer 10 flights per week between the two cities.

The carrier said that with Cape Town being a top destination for both leisure and business travellers, its decision to increase capacity reflects the strong demand for this popular route. The extra flight also supports its commitment to meeting the needs of its South African customers while enhancing travel options between Europe and Southern Africa. Wilson Tauro, Country Manager for Southern Africa at Air France-KLM, said they’ve seen a tremendous surge in demand for their flights to Cape Town, particularly during the summer season when travellers are eager to explore the city’s breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture.