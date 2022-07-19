Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
KLM presents its new Premium Comfort Class and South Africans will be one of the first to experience it

‘The Premium Comfort’ is an entirely new inflight class with its own cabin, offering new types of seats as well as distinctive service and catering concepts. Pictures: Supplied

Published 24m ago

The new Premium Comfort Class is an intermediate cabin offering more space, luxury, service options, comfort and privacy than Economy Class at lower prices than World Business Class.

The new Premium Comfort Class allows KLM to more closely meet the needs and wishes of leisure and business travellers.

Depending on the aircraft type, the capacity of Premium Comfort Class will vary from 21 to 28 seats, which will be wider than standard seats, offering more room for your legs, a larger screen and a footrest.

Premium Comfort seats can recline further than Economy Class seats, Picture: Supplied

“We have great expectations for this new Premium Comfort Class, based on extensive market research.

“The new class will meet the wishes of business passengers as well as leisure travellers, strengthening KLM’s standing as a global network carrier offering an appealing and varied range: World Business Class, Premium Comfort and Economy Class.

“It also reaffirms our partnership with Delta Air Lines, Air France and Virgin Atlantic on North Atlantic routes, where we can now combine all products on all routes,” said Boet Kreiken, executive vice president of KLM Customer Experience.

Catering

Premium Comfort also has a distinctive catering concept. On intercontinental services, one or two hot meals will be served, depending on the duration of the flight. There will always be a choice of meat, fish or vegetarian dishes.

After the meal, passengers will be offered coffee, tea, liqueur and ice cream. A variety of snacks and cocktails will also be served between meals, which will be largely selected from those that were previously popular in World Business Class.

Premium Comfort offers guests a variety of eateries to enjoy on the flight; snacks and cocktails are also served between meals, Picture: Supplied

Lightweight and reusable

The new seats in Premium Comfort Class were designed by Collins Aerospace together with specialists at KLM Customer Experience.

Apart from their elegant design done by Collins Aerospace, together with specialists at KLM Customer Experience, the seats are also lighter than previous designs.

All materials used on the seats were carefully assessed in terms of circularity and weight, without detracting from aesthetic features. Picture: Supplied

Service

The Premium Comfort Class experience will start at the airport, where passengers will have more flexible baggage arrangements and SkyPriority privileges, including preferential check-in and boarding.

Booking

The first aircraft equipped with Premium Comfort Class will operate on routes to North America. Passengers will be able to book Premium Comfort to a growing range of destinations from the end of July 2022.

South African passengers will be one of the first in the world to enjoy Premium Comfort Class when it officially launches on routes to and from Amsterdam from next year.

“We are very excited for the launch of the Premium Comfort offering launching on South African routes next year,” Wilson Tauro, Country Manager: Southern African Region at Air France.’’

“We strive to give our South African travellers the best in-flight experience, and we look forward to having both our business and leisure travellers experience this game-changing new offering soon,” KLM concludes.

