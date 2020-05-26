LOOK: 5 destinations Bonang Matheba made us fall in love with

While South Africans, including TV personality Bonang Matheba, is stuck at home, many have resorted to scrolling through Instagram to get their travel fix. Queen B has travelled around the world in recent years, showing her fans some of the most picturesque destinations. “Mentally, travel inspires me. You see people living lives that are attainable. It also introduces you to so many people,” she told Essence last year. The 'Being Bonang' star also told the publication that people should add Africa to their bucketlist. “See Africa before you see the rest of the world because it introduces you to so many cultures, places and foods. You’ll realise how big the African continent really is,” she said.

The media mogul took time to explore South Africa last year, in between her jet setting commitments abroad.

During her #MySAExperience, Matheba visited Botlierskop Private Game Reserve, Knysna and Durban.



Here are some of our favourite Queen B adventures:



New York







Matheba loves New York and visits regularly. Following her attendance at the "E! People's Choice Awards" in Santa Monica, California, the Queen B headed over to New York City to make an appearance on the "The Breakfast Club" with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God.

Prague, Czech Republic







Queen B visited Prague to attend the Global Social Awards, which she took home the Inspiration and Influence award. She visited the country with her cousin, Pinky Girl. The pair took in the sights, including Charles Bridge, a historic bridge that crosses the Vltava river in Prague.



Dubai, United Arab Emirates







The Miss South Africa host travelled to Dubai on many occasions. She once enjoyed quad biking in the desert and hit the nightlife spot with socialite Babalwa Mneno and "WAGS Atlanta" star Sincerely Ward.

In one of her trips, she posted a picture in a hotel room with a breakfast spread and stunning views of Dubai in the background.

Cannes, France



Matheba and Lorna Maseko enjoyed a seaside holiday in Cannes where the pair partied on yachts, danced and enjoy copious amounts of champagne.

Ibiza



Matheba and Maseko enjoyed some time at the Blue Marlin, a beach restaurant in Ibiza in 2018.The pair stayed at Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel, a 5-star hotel known for their outdoor club in Ibiza. The club offers live performances from some of the best DJs in the world and prides itself in a modern design filled with comforts, luxuries and VIP services.