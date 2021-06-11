LOOK: Fascinating places around the world to add to your travel bucket list

There are some incredibly fascinating locations that you would imagine only exist in fairy tales or movies. But, they do exist - and you can actually get to explore them. That said, let's take a peek at some of the popular ones:

Mauritius: Underwater waterfall Picture: Facebook Mauritius is known for its idyllic beaches - But, there is a phenomenon on the island that appears to be an underwater waterfall. According to the Helicopters Mauritius site, the mystery behind this phenomenon is a spectacular optical illusion that happens because of the seafloor structure. When in Mauritius, you can book the Underwater Waterfall Helicopter Tour. For more information contact: [email protected]

New Zealand: Glowworm Caves Picture: Facebook The caves seem to have come from a fairytale. According to Tamborineglowworms.com, a pigment called "luciferin" reacts with the enzyme "luciferase" and adenosine triphosphate (also called ATP) and with the oxygen in the air to create the blue-green light that you see the glowworms emitting in our cave. Ancient origins reported that the glowworms belong to a species unique to New Zealand and are not found anywhere else in the world. For more information on the Glowworm caves and guided tours, you can email: [email protected]

Senegal: Lake Retba (Lac Rose) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breathtakingly Beautiful (@lake.retba) Lake Retba is located less than an hour from Dakar, the capital city of Senegal. It is world-renowned for its vivid pink colour. According to the Lake Retba site, its distinct pink colour is caused by the Dunaliella salina bacteria, which is attracted by the lake’s salt content - the bacteria produces a red pigment to absorb the sunlight, thus giving the lake its unique colour. The lake is said to be an important economic hub. Thousands rely on retrieving and selling the salt deposits, as well as fishing the waters.