Don’t we just love the age of social media? Fans of celebrities do not have to wait weeks for holiday snaps to be posted on magazine covers, instead, they get a front seat to all the action on their star’s Instagram pages. The Kardashian sisters Kourtney and Khloe gave fans a glimpse of their recent girl's trip on the exotic island of Turks and Caicos. From bikini-clad images, yachts and clear blue waters, the images gave us FOMO.

Larsa Pippen, Stephanie Shepherd and Malika and Khadijah Haqq joined the duo on the trip. Sadly, Kim stayed at home to be with her newborn, Psalm West.

The Jenner sisters also skipped the trip.

According to Kourtney, there was only one rule for the trip: “No boys allowed.”

The sisters posted a series of images on Instagram, including one of Khloe’s daughter, True attempting to make a sandcastle.

They even shared videos of them heading towards the ocean in their colourful bikinis.

The Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Overseas Territory southeast of the Bahamas, has become a popular choice for the Kardashians in recent years.

Other celebrities who visited the island include Rihanna, Jay Z and Beyonce and Taylor Swift.

While the famous American family did not reveal much, we sure that they will share juicy details of their trip in the current season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.



