LOOK: K Naomi’s secret location holiday is giving us all the feels

South African media personality and influencer K Naomi is currently on a holiday, and we’re so envious. Like she does with many of her vacations, Naomi doesn’t reveal the locations, but the pictures prove that she’s having a good time. Taking to Instagram, she shared images of herself enjoying an outdoor shower, strolling on the beach with her partner and our favourite, a video of her breakfast served on the pool - like they usually do in Bali. View this post on Instagram A post shared by K Naomi Noinyane (@knaomin) She also shared an image of herself wearing a dusky pink satin, high-slit dress matched with a Louis Vuitton purse and some sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by K Naomi Noinyane (@knaomin) Naomi is not the only celebrity on vacation. Multiple award-winning music producer and DJ Chymamusique is also holidaying in Camps Bay, Western Cape.

The DJ has been documenting his trip since day one. He posted from when he was on a Gautrain (possibly on the way to the airport) to his bedroom with a beautiful sea view.

He also shared images of himself looking fly in shorts and shades, as well as a rope.

That’s not all, besides enjoying Drink-O-Pop and taking strolls on the sea, he also went on a cruise.

Also holidaying in the Western Cape is Bonang Matheba. The founder of “House of BNG”, who usually goes to Cape Town for business, but still makes time to play, was seen enjoying a cruise with friends while sipping on bubbles.

She also shared images of herself rocking a sizzling hot leopard print bikini.