LOOK: Leandie du Randt enjoys a dream vacation with husband Stephan Neethling in the Maldives

The season for all-white parties and golden sunsets at the beach has officially kicked off for some.
Actress and talk show host, Leandie du Randt, took to the social media platform, Instagram, to share vacation pictures with her husband, Stephan Neethling, in the Maldives.
The Maldives have earned its reputation as one of the world’s most desirable destinations.
This tropical archipelago in the Indian Ocean is made up of over 1 000 islands, offering an array of premium and luxurious resorts, many of which feature iconic over-water bungalows and private villas perfect for romance and relaxation.
The couple are staying at an all-inclusive resort, Club Med Kani.
In one video, du Randt is seen wearing a sultry turquoise bikini and in another video, she is seen enjoying a floating breakfast in an infinity pool overlooking the Indian Ocean.
“Vision Board Pretty 😍🤗🤩🤯 #clubmedfinolhu Visited this incredible place today! Right next to @clubmedmaldives 🌈,” said the actress.
The love birds are also seen matching and decked in all-white ready for an all-white party at the resort.
On the trip, the couple were also fortunate enough to spot a pod of dolphins while travelling on a boat.
Holidaymakers are drawn to the Maldives not only for its natural beauty but also for its exclusivity and serenity. The privacy offered by secluded beaches and resorts allows guests to reconnect in a tranquil setting.