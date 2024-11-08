LOOK: Leandie du Randt enjoys a dream vacation with husband Stephan Neethling in the Maldives

The season for all-white parties and golden sunsets at the beach has officially kicked off for some. Actress and talk show host, Leandie du Randt, took to the social media platform, Instagram, to share vacation pictures with her husband, Stephan Neethling, in the Maldives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leandie du Randt (@leandiedurandt) The Maldives have earned its reputation as one of the world’s most desirable destinations. This tropical archipelago in the Indian Ocean is made up of over 1 000 islands, offering an array of premium and luxurious resorts, many of which feature iconic over-water bungalows and private villas perfect for romance and relaxation.

The couple are staying at an all-inclusive resort, Club Med Kani. In one video, du Randt is seen wearing a sultry turquoise bikini and in another video, she is seen enjoying a floating breakfast in an infinity pool overlooking the Indian Ocean. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leandie du Randt (@leandiedurandt) “Vision Board Pretty 😍🤗🤩🤯 #clubmedfinolhu Visited this incredible place today! Right next to @clubmedmaldives 🌈,” said the actress. The love birds are also seen matching and decked in all-white ready for an all-white party at the resort. On the trip, the couple were also fortunate enough to spot a pod of dolphins while travelling on a boat.