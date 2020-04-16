LOOK: Photography awards celebrate the beauty of our world
There's something about the perfect photo - it captures a moment that will forever remain immortal. It evokes feelings of pleasure, sadness or pain. It's a wonder why some of the world's most celebrated photographers are celebrities in their own right.
It's a craft that cannot be bought or sold.
The Sony World Photography Awards is a celebration of photography in its most beautiful form. The competition attracts more than 190 00 entries from more than 200 countries across the globe.
More than 100 images were shortlisted and judges picked winning images in the contest's 10 categories, including architecture, culture, landscape, natural world, street photography and travel.
The 10 winners will now have to wait till June 9 to find out who takes the overall first spot.
Take a look at some of the entries below:
Luisa Dörr
View this post on Instagram
Luisa Dörr made the shortlist with their project on Fighting Cholitas, a performing wrestling group of indigenous women dressed in traditional Bolivian dress. Once considered to be among the country’s most marginalised communities today, following civil rights campaigns in the 1960s, they have become to many a symbol of female empowerment. Full series available via our bio link. . . . © Luisa Dörr, Brazil, Shortlist, ZEISS Photography Award, Seeing Beyond – Discoveries, 2020 . . . @luisadorr @zeisscameralenses #ZPA2020 #zeissphotographyaward #worldphoto #picoftheday #instadaily #instagood
A post shared by World Photography Organisation (@worldphotoorg) on
Pan Wang
View this post on Instagram
In Like a Father, Like a Mountain, Pan Wang returns to the great Qinling mountain range to recapture childhood scenes and memories shared with his late father. Pan's moving series was shortlisted in this year's ZEISS Photography Award. See all series via our link. . . . @zeisscameralenses #ZPA2020 #zeissphotographyaward #worldphoto #picoftheday #instadaily #instagood
A post shared by World Photography Organisation (@worldphotoorg) on
Robin Hinsch
View this post on Instagram
Robin Hinsch's Wahala draws attention to the ecological crisis and devastating effects of continued oil spillage and natural gas flaring along the Niger delta river. . . . © Robin Hinsch, Germany, Shortlist, ZEISS Photography Award, Seeing Beyond – Discoveries, 2020 . . . @zeisscameralenses #ZPA2020 #zeissphotographyaward #worldphoto #picoftheday #instadaily #instagood
A post shared by World Photography Organisation (@worldphotoorg) on
Gil Kreslavsky
View this post on Instagram
🎉ANNOUNCEMENT! 🎉 The Open shortlist and category winners are revealed! Head over to our website (link in bio) to see the successful images. . . . © Gil Kreslavsky, Israel, Shortlist, Open competition, Culture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards . . . #swpa #sonyworldphotographyawards #worldphoto #instadaily #instagood #photo #photography
A post shared by World Photography Organisation (@worldphotoorg) on
Ted Lau
View this post on Instagram
At the Mass Games in North Korea 17,300 students each hold a book with a different image on each page. During the show, the students hold the books above their heads to collectively form an image, with each book acting as a single ‘pixel’. Ted Lau took this picture when the rainbow flag appeared. See the full 2020 #SWPA shortlist via our bio link. . . . © Ted Lau, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Open competition, Culture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards . . . #swpa #sonyworldphotographyawards #worldphoto #instadaily #instagood #photo #photography
A post shared by World Photography Organisation (@worldphotoorg) on
Sawamaru Pokiru
View this post on Instagram
This Hmong woman's power and elegance makes this compelling portrait. Hmong people are an ethnic group living mainly in Southern China, Vietnam and Laos. They've been members of the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation since 2007. . . . © Sawamaru Pokiru, Japan, Shortlist, Open competition, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards . . . #swpa #sonyworldphotographyawards #worldphoto #instadaily #instagood #photo #photography
A post shared by World Photography Organisation (@worldphotoorg) on