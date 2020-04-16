LOOK: Photography awards celebrate the beauty of our world

There's something about the perfect photo - it captures a moment that will forever remain immortal. It evokes feelings of pleasure, sadness or pain. It's a wonder why some of the world's most celebrated photographers are celebrities in their own right.

It's a craft that cannot be bought or sold.

The Sony World Photography Awards is a celebration of photography in its most beautiful form. The competition attracts more than 190 00 entries from more than 200 countries across the globe.

More than 100 images were shortlisted and judges picked winning images in the contest's 10 categories, including architecture, culture, landscape, natural world, street photography and travel.

The 10 winners will now have to wait till June 9 to find out who takes the overall first spot.