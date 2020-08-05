LOOK: Pure Skies air seat concept reimagines business and economy class seats

PriestmanGoode, the London-based design studio, has unveiled their ‘Pure Skies’ concept that will reimagine Business and Economy Class cabins post-Covid-19.

The one of a kind concept hopes to move away from the notion of ‘class’, and will create Rooms and Zones instead. The concept has been developed around three main factors, which include personal space, hygiene and touch-free journey.

Pure Skies Rooms, aka Business Class, will offer a brand-new seat design with minimal split lines and seam-welded fabrics. The fully enclosed seat will be partitioned by full-height curtains to maintain the traveller’s personal space. Other features include antimicrobial materials and finishes, personal lighting and temperature control and personal overhead storage.

Picture: PriestmanGoode.

The Personal wardrobe Pure Skies Zones aka Economy Class, will offer staggered seat configuration to maximise the feeling of personal space and allow passengers to sit in the groups they are travelling in, whether solo, as a couple or in groups The zones will not offer onboard entertainment, instead passengers can utilise their own devices and the seat tray will be replaced with a clip-on meal tray direct from the trolley.

Picture: PriestmanGoode.

Co-founding Director at PriestmanGoode Nigel Goode described the concept as “pragmatic innovation.”