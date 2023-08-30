LOOK: Silver Nova, a new era for luxury cruising?

By Gaynor Galbraith-Neill, CEO, Cruise Vacations – South Africa Part of my excitement and anticipation leading up to the recent preview voyage of Silversea Cruises newest ship, the Silver Nova, was the fact that I didn’t know quite what to expect.

Silversea are known as industry pioneers and so when they announced a new category of luxury cruise ship, all I knew was to expect something special – and it didn’t disappoint! I’ve had the privilege of visiting or sailing on most of the ships in the Silversea fleet over the years, Classic and Expedition. Within minutes of boarding, the term “Nova-Class” made sense, this is a new category altogether and I couldn’t contain my excitement.

I realised we had just been gifted, in the best possible way, a new product to introduce and she is, as referred to so many times on board a “Game-Changer” and here is why. Asymmetrical design Her ingenious asymmetrical design immediately captures your attention. By definition the word asymmetrical means off-balance or lacking in symmetry, so in the simplest terms port and starboard don’t always mirror one another.

Particularly reflected on the pool on deck 10 which now runs along the side of the ship and overlooking the ocean – and what a feature that is. But there is nothing ‘off-balance’ whatsoever, this ship is the mastery of innovative design and a feat of engineering genius which creates a space at sea like no other. Spacious, flowing and ‘sexy curves’. Four full decks (6-9) of accommodations from forward to aft, introducing new categories of suites for the first time aft of the ship, including the stunning 122 sqm Otium Suite with its own Hot Tub.

A look at Silversea Cruises newest ship, the Silver Nova. Picture: Supplied All suites on Nova have private balconies ranging from 33sqm and introducing new categories, Master, Signature and Junior Grand Suites.

Somehow though, as different in design as this is, you know you are on Silversea if for nothing else but the immediate warm and welcoming service. Silver Nova features all the favourite and familiar dining venues, lounges, cafes and public areas from the Muse-Class ships, all larger and with Silversea’s signature subtle luxury. OTIVM has been taken to a new level, a spacious, sumptuous ‘day-spa’ of treatment-rooms, relaxation room, salon, steam-room as well as a large gym, sauna and thermal pool with sea-views.

What’s new on Silver Nova? Stand out is The Marquee, a garden-styled, pool-deck restaurant which incorporates both the well-known Grill and Spacanapoli but, also now includes a breakfast venue serving lighter and healthier options, Sugar-glazed Grapefruit, Pumpkin Pancake and Smashed Avo on Sourdough to list a few. The Shelter, perfect for pre-dinner cocktails. The Dusk Bar, an open-air bar better than any ultra-trendy rooftop venue in the world, but with the added advantage of changing views at ports-of-call. A ‘Fire-pit’ relaxation area.

A look at Silversea Cruises newest ship, the Silver Nova. Picture: Supplied ‘The Cliff’ Whirlpool overlooking the ocean and surrounded by shaded cabanas. Also making its debut on Silver Nova is the brand new ‘Chef’s Table’ an incredible degustation menu cooked in front of and served to guests in the expansive S.A.L.T. lab.

This is a ship that invites you to explore and in the short time I spent on board, there was always something to discover. Eclectic and quirky art The eclectic and stunning art collection throughout the ship complements all the public areas and has been carefully curated to embrace years of travel experiences. You can spend hours just walking around and taking in these elegant, sometimes quirky works of art and ceramics. They are quite mesmerising.

Sustainability And let’s not forget this ship is the most sustainable ultra-luxury vessel at sea. With a re-designed hull to ensure maximum efficiency, LED lighting, Liquified Natural Gas as a principle fuel source, Micro-Gasifcation to convert waste to thermal energy and the use of batteries to ensure emission-free operation at port.