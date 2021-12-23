LOOK: The most colourful places in the world

The world is home to many colourful attractions that travellers travel far and wide to see. Uswitch has analysed the colour palettes, global search volumes, and the places gaining the most Instagram hashtags to compile a list of the most colourful destinations in the world.

The team used a seed list of 20 colourful places selected from a range of articles, including Wanderlust, Travel Nation, Love Exploring and Veranda, for the research. The research found that the most colourful location is Cinque Terre in Italy, with eight colours. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cinque Terre Italy (@cinqueterreitaly) Cinque Terre showcases colourful houses and vineyards in each of its five towns. Besides the allure of its colourful houses, guests can enjoy the beach, wine and hiking trails.

Kampung Pelangi in Indonesia is the second most colourful destination, with seven colours. Known as “Rainbow Village” when translated into English, the village that showcases yellow, orange, red, pink, purple, blue and green, is the ideal backdrop for social media snaps. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DISCOVER| EXPLORE| NEW| CITIES (@worldsunusualcities) In addition, visit places like Lawang Sewu, Wisata Sam Poo Kong and Kota Lama Semarang for its history and culture. Of course, there are also other foodie and art attractions that one can visit. Another place that has warmed the hearts of many travellers is Willemstad in Curaçao.