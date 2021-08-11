LOOK: The top 10 most picture-perfect restaurants in the world

Have you ever been to a restaurant where you couldn’t resist taking a gig’s worth of pictures? Diners from around the world have have done just that and rated these restaurants the most picturesque spots to enjoy a meal. According to the 2021 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Restaurants Awards, these 10 restaurants have topped the Picture-Perfect Restaurants category.

From China to Italy, the images are proof why these dining spots need to feature on your Instagram page. 1. Koral Restaurant, Nusa Dua, Indonesai Is there really a need to explain why the Koral is rated the most Instagrammable restaurant in the world? You’ll find this aquatic restaurant inside the luxury Apurva Kempinski hotel.

“The magical ambience of Koral Restaurant will give you an experience unlike any other. You can take a glimpse at the world below the waters, and marvel at its wonders while enjoying a culinary journey that elevates each of the ingredients featured,” is how they describe the restaurant. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koral Restaurant (@koralbali) 2. Le Grill Restaurant, Prague, Czech Republic The setting of Le Grill will give you Bridgerton vibes.

The breathtaking views from this restaurant will have you sitting back from breakfast through to dinner. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vita & the gang (@vita_erika) 5. Tin Lung Heen, Hong Kong, China It’s the corridor filled with rows and rows of bottles of wine that will make you stop and pose.

A rooftop restaurant with dreamy high ceilings, mood lighting to die for and stunning views of the Kuala Lumpur landscape. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandra.T サンドラ (@sandratan.js) 8. Opso, Dubai This restaurant exudes chic, thanks to a “combination of gold, tan, orange and blue accents throughout”, says Tripadvisor.