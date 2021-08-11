LOOK: The top 10 most picture-perfect restaurants in the world
Share this article:
Have you ever been to a restaurant where you couldn’t resist taking a gig’s worth of pictures? Diners from around the world have have done just that and rated these restaurants the most picturesque spots to enjoy a meal.
According to the 2021 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Restaurants Awards, these 10 restaurants have topped the Picture-Perfect Restaurants category.
From China to Italy, the images are proof why these dining spots need to feature on your Instagram page.
1. Koral Restaurant, Nusa Dua, Indonesai
Is there really a need to explain why the Koral is rated the most Instagrammable restaurant in the world? You’ll find this aquatic restaurant inside the luxury Apurva Kempinski hotel.
“The magical ambience of Koral Restaurant will give you an experience unlike any other. You can take a glimpse at the world below the waters, and marvel at its wonders while enjoying a culinary journey that elevates each of the ingredients featured,” is how they describe the restaurant.
2. Le Grill Restaurant, Prague, Czech Republic
The setting of Le Grill will give you Bridgerton vibes.
3. DOR, Tohanu Nou, Romania
The tree surrounded by lights in the middle of the restaurant makes for beautiful earthy pictures.
4. Relais I Due Roccoli, Iseo, Italy
The breathtaking views from this restaurant will have you sitting back from breakfast through to dinner.
5. Tin Lung Heen, Hong Kong, China
It’s the corridor filled with rows and rows of bottles of wine that will make you stop and pose.
6. The Grand Getaway by Grand Hyatt, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
If you ever wanted to know what it would be like to fly first class around the world, this is the place to dine.
7. Sabayon, Kuala Lumpur., Malaysia
A rooftop restaurant with dreamy high ceilings, mood lighting to die for and stunning views of the Kuala Lumpur landscape.
8. Opso, Dubai
This restaurant exudes chic, thanks to a “combination of gold, tan, orange and blue accents throughout”, says Tripadvisor.
9. Ristorante Pizza Incontro, Limone Sul Garda, Italy
The breathtaking views of Lake Garda keep guests spellbound.
10. Mistico Restaurant, Armacao Dos Buzios, Brazil
Whether you’re seated inside or out, you’ll be spoiled for choice for your pictures. The Bay of Armacao makes a stunning backdrop.
* The 2021 Best of the Best Restaurants Awards were calculated based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings for restaurants on Tripadvisor collected from January 1 last year to April 30 this year.