South African Sho Madjozi spent 24 hours in Istanbul. Pictures: Turkish Airlines.

South African Sho Madjozi spent 24 hours in Istanbul where she savoured the sights and sounds of the magical Turkish city. The star, who took home the Best New International Act award at the BET Awards last month, was in Los Angeles for two weeks before making her way home on Monday. The Huku hitmaker is the first South African female musician to win the award and to celebrate she decided to have a “relaxing stopover” in Turkey.

Quick relaxing stopover in Turkey before the madness I’m planning to cause when I get back to SA 😬🤗😍 pic.twitter.com/YREnuaUCxz — #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) June 29, 2019

She posted on Twitter: “Quick relaxing stopover in Turkey before the madness I’m planning to cause when I get back to SA.” (sic).





The local star shared a video of her hotel room at Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul- a 5-star hotel known for its superb Bosphorus views. The hotel created a picture cake to celebrate the star- but we're not quite sure whether the star ate it. It simply looked too good to be eaten.

The stay - courtesy of Turkish Airlines- gave the beauty a chance to visit some iconic places in Istanbul- all within 24 hours. Not that Sho Madjozi minded. First on her itinerary was the Roman/Byzantine Hippodrome where she watched the chariot races.





She then made her way to the Topkapi Palace Museum, known as one of Turkey’s most important museums.The Wakanda Forever singer enjoyed lunch at Sur Balık restaurant in Sarayburnu, Istanbul. The restaurant is famed for its seafood and the menu that serves healthy meal options.

She ended the day of exploring at the Hagia Sophia Basilica Museum, known as The Church of Divine Wisdom. It was built by Emperor Justinian in the early 6th century AD and designed by Anthemius of Tralles and Isodore of Miletus. Its massive dome still dominates the skyline of old Istanbul and it's famed for its mosaics, including glittering portraits of emperors and empresses and a poignant Virgin and Child.







