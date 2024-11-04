LOOK: Top visa-free Asian destinations for spontaneous summer getaways

Summer is almost here and, in a few weeks, people will be relaxing and spending time travelling with friends and family. Some destinations require months of advance planning, however, some Asian destinations are visa and hassle-free making them perfect for spontaneous travellers.

These destinations are also ideal meeting points for those with loved ones in Australia and New Zealand. If you’re looking for an affordable getaway to explore this summer, here are some destinations to consider. Thailand A beautiful beach on a tropical island in Thailand. Picture: Pexels Thailand is fantastic when it comes to stretching your rand plus you can stay up to 60 days visa-free when visiting. Only non-direct flights are available to Bangkok, with travel time averaging 15 to 17 hours.

There are plenty of things to do in Thailand from basking on the beaches of Phuket or revelling in the energy of Bangkok’s night markets. You can also explore ancient temples in Chiang Mai or island-hop between tropical destinations. Malaysia

Petronas Tower, Kuala Lumpur Malaysia. Picture: Pexels Travelling to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia takes around 11 to 12 hours with one stop often via Singapore or Mauritius and no transit visas are required. Malaysia offers exceptional value for South Africans, with budget-friendly options for accommodation, delectable street food, and shopping. You can also stay up to 90 days visa-free. Activities and entertainment are galore and you can climb the impressive Petronas Towers, an interlinked pair of 88-storey skyscrapers, explore the streets of George Town in Penang, or relax on one of Langkawi’s 99 islands, all with golden beaches and rainforests.

Philippines An aerial view of a coastal village in the Philippines. Picture: Pexels The Philippines is highly affordable, from budget island stays to delicious, low-cost street food. Flights from South Africa to the Philippines often connect through Hong Kong, Singapore, or Doha with 18 to 20 hours and no transit visas required.

Travellers can experience the emerald lagoons of El Nido, wander through the Chocolate Hills in Bohol, or enjoy some island hopping across the Philippines’ 7,000+ islands, many of which boast beautiful beaches. The beauty in this destination is that you can stay for up to 30 days visa-free. Singapore