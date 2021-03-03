LOOK: What cruise passengers can expect from MSC Seashore

Despite the impact of Covid-19 on the cruise industry, MSC Cruises is preparing for the launch of its most innovative next-generation ships. MSC Seashore debuts in August in the Mediterranean. The vessel is the first Seaside EVO ship, featuring brand-new features, spaces and experiences for guests. At 339 metres, the company’s new flagship will become the longest ship in the fleet and the largest ship ever built in Italy by Fincantieri. The ship will boast 13 000 sqm of outdoor space with a wide choice of outdoor bars and dining, pools and deck area for relaxing and sunbathing. There are six swimming pools with enlarged poolside areas, including a spectacular new infinity pool and two new infinity whirlpools.

Long Island Pool offers two different depths that allow guests the option to swim or stand in the water. The newly designed area also includes a 360-degree water fountain island in the centre and a new lounge space within the pool.

Passengers will appreciate the expansive 540 metre-long waterfront promenade close to the water. Here, they can take strolls, enjoy a few cocktails or eat a meal.

MSC promises the 'largest and most luxurious MSC Yacht Club' that spans 3 000 sqm over four decks with two palatial new Owners Suites.

The ship also boasts 11 different types of cabins and suites with balconies, including the coveted aft suits, 50 terraced suites with extended balconies and 32 different suites with outdoor private whirlpools.

That's not all.

MSC Seashore is set to become the first cruise ship in the world to feature a new air sanitation system developed by Fincantieri.

Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises Pierfrancesco Vago said that ‘Safe Air’ uses UV-C lamp technology that eliminates 99% of viruses and bacteria.

He said: "As part of our ongoing commitment to the environment and our journey towards total decarbonisation, MSC Seashore will also be equipped with the latest-generation environmental technology with improvements to energy efficiency, waste water systems to reduce air emissions, as well as an advanced waste water treatment system with purification standards that are higher than most wastewater treatment facilities ashore.”

Vago said the company tries to innovate and push design boundaries with every ship it builds.

"MSC Seashore represents an evolution of the Seaside class as an extended and further enriched ship. We continue to innovate, not only in terms of our design and guest experience but also with our use of cutting-edge technology," he added.

Sailing destinations

The ship will spend its inaugural season in the Mediterranean, calling at Italian ports of Genoa, Naples, Messina, Valetta in Malta, Barcelona in Spain and Marseille in France. From November 2021, MSC Seashore will sail 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries, including stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises new private island in The Bahamas.