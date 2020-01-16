With innovative and exciting activities at a destination being a rare find sometimes, most travellers opt for traditional attractions to enhance their social media feeds while others try to tick as many places off their bucket list before they depart a destination.
While scrolling through my Instagram page, I came across a video of a group of people dancing on Mount Batur. Fascinated, I watched on.
With the backdrop of some of the most dramatic views of Bali in Indonesia, the group continued to whip out their dance moves. As I scrolled through other videos on the Secret Sunrise Global page, I discovered that the silent guided dance and meditation session attracts hundreds of locals and travellers in various locations around the world.
Sessions take place once or twice a month in Amsterdam, Bali, Cape Town, Durban, Garden Route, Eastern Cape, Harare, Johannesburg, Mauritius, Munich, Ibiza, London, Lowveld and Thailand. It could happen anywhere: the London Eye in London, Table Mountain in Cape Town or the Drakensberg in KwaZulu-Natal.
Grant Ross, Head of Global Community Development & Operations for Secret Sunrise said it all started in a studio in Cape Town in 2016. From there, the sessions grew to other parts of South Africa before it dominated some places in Africa and eventually other parts of the world.