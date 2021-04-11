MAP: Where in the world you can sunbathe topless and nude

WANT to suntan topless or nude on your next holiday, but are not sure where it’s legal? Well, swimwear brand Pour Moi created a global guide to showcase acceptable spots to sunbathe topless or naked.

The team at Pour Moi spent weeks researching the individual laws of each country and cross-referencing them with travel forums, blogs and social media posts. It helped them determine which countries you can sunbathe naked in without getting into any trouble.

Founder of Pour Moi Michael Thomson said with international travel opening up, the company wanted to help people find out where people can go topless when they sunbathe.

“Brits are stereotyped as being quite prude. It’s not true, a lot of us love to embrace more naturist ways in the sunshine. It’s been fun comparing which countries are most interested in sunbathing naked, versus what the actual nudity laws are in that country,” said Thomson.

Picture: supplied.

The worldwide map categorises countries into four colours. The 38 countries in red are ones where public nudity of any kind, even non-offensive public topless sunbathing, is completely unacceptable or illegal. Countries coloured green (39) are those which are pretty relaxed about public topless or nude sunbathing, allowing it in multiple official and unofficial locations.