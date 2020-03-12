Meet Gary the travelling cat who loves mountain adventures and stylish travel wear
If you need some inspiration for your next adventure, then you should check out Gary The Cat’s Instagram page. The cat, who seems to love the mountains, has become a social media sensation with 195k followers on Instagram alone.
Gary, a five-year-old rescued kitty, was adopted by James Eastham from the Calgary Humane Society. Eastham told Time magazine that when they moved to the Canadian Rockies. Gary loved spending time outdoors. The long-haired cat soon after experienced outings in the backyard before venturing on overnight trips, paddling and other mountain adventures.
“We started by exploring the front yard and worked our way up from there as he got comfortable. If you want to train your own cat, my best advice is to be patient,” Eastham shared on Gary’s page. (sic).
And, judging by his attractive Instagram page, Gary is having a ‘hairball’ of a time.
Gary clearly loves the snow and fresh air. He looks suave as he poses in the shots. Gary also dresses the part. You would usually find him in a colourful ski jacket, goggles or something dapper. In one image, he is captured wearing a cute black vest with his picture on it, and a stylish pair of sunglasses in another.
On his adventures, Gary posted: “Meowtaineering is hard work! Sometimes a cat just needs to loaf around and rest.” (sic)
Besides the aesthetic Instagram page, Gary also shares advice about cat health to aware other feline owners about certain issues. Gary regularly travels with Eastham and a few canine friends. Due to his popularity, he has a range of merchandise for sale.
Here are some of our favourite shots of Gary:
#1
View this post on Instagram
This was Gary’s first adventure with his new sister, Marge. She really enjoyed having a cat exploring with her. . Gary otoh was maybe a bit less sure. Marge just wanted to play and didn’t understand why Gary didn’t seem as keen. . . . . #greatgramsofgary #catsofinstagram #dogs #mountains #hiking #adoptdontshop #lake #adventurecat #siblings #explorealberta #weeklyfluff
A post shared by Gary The Cat (@greatgramsofgary) on
#2
#3
View this post on Instagram
Let’s try this again. @instagram seems to think this is a clip from a TV show(??) and removed the previous one. . Not that Gary couldn’t have his own show, but he doesn’t have one yet. . . . #greatgramsofgary #catsoﬁnstagram #cats #kayak #paddling #mountains #canmorekananaskis
A post shared by Gary The Cat (@greatgramsofgary) on
#4
#5
View this post on Instagram
"You said this was Waterfowl Lake. Where's the birds for me to chase??!!" - Gary, probably . . . . #greatgramsofgary #cats #catsofinstagram #pets #petsofinstagram #lake #mountains #hiking #explorealberta #mybanff #explorecanada
A post shared by Gary The Cat (@greatgramsofgary) on