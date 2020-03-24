10 ways to visit Dubai without leaving home
While you cannot take a flight to Dubai, you can still enjoy its offerings from the comfort of your home. Here are a few virtual tours to check out.
- Housed in the oldest building in the city, Dubai Museum is a must-visit for anyone interested in experiencing the historical sights, sounds and scents of pre-modern UAE and discovering how Dubai’s great visionary leadership guided the city into becoming the vibrant place it is today.
- Etihad Museum, located in the exact place where the UAE was founded, makes it the ideal place to understand the story of how it all began. This landmark preserves key capsules of contemporary UAE history, allows visitors to discover life in the UAE before the unifying treaty of the seven emirates.
- Learn about Dubai’s traditional way of life by touring through the narrow lanes of Al Fahidi Historical District where visitors can soak up the history and heritage of the city. A virtual stroll through this district will take you back in time, but very much sustain the city’s cultural essence as it houses and incubates many cultural activities including, art, arts and culture societies and specialised museums.
- An old fort built out of clay, Al Naif Museum was once the headquarters of the Dubai Police Force, serving as the base of Dubai’s very first police station. The building, built in 1939, consists of two showrooms, provides fascinating insights into how the city’s justice system and its journey into modernism.
- Home to one of the UAE’s most famous poets, Al Oqaili Poet Museum showcases beautiful aspects of a harmonious marriage between architecture and art. This heritage home holds artistic ornaments and writings – an expression of its owner’s fine taste but also houses important historical artefacts.
- A small but special historical monument, Umm Al Sheif Majlis served as the summer home to the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. This two-story structure, known for its peaceful surroundings, served as the perfect getaway from the bustle of the city but is especially well-commemorated as a key place for decision-making for Sheikh Rashid and his council (Majlis).
- The Third Line art gallery in Al Quoz, which represents and supports contemporary Middle Eastern art on a local, regional and global level, is giving art lovers their fix through online virtual tours of its gallery. Virtual visitors can sign up with Art Basel to view the online viewing rooms.
- International favourite Art Dubai is taking its content online. The festival will come alive in the digital space and will feature its annual Global Art Forum, which gathers original and contemporary thinkers into an intimate open space. Visitors will also be treated to a series of themed and curated performance art programmes and can enjoy over 500 artworks across in its online art catalogue.
- Renowned cultural district Alserkal Avenue is launching its 360-degree digital platform. It will feature new art exhibitions, the chance to get to know some of the contributing creators and effortless browsing.
- Dubai-based chef, and ex-head of Waka, Roberto Segura creates healthy dishes each week. Segura promotes clean eating through his easy-to-make, plant-based cuisine that can be prepared from supermarket-bought ingredients. Tune in to Segura’s YouTube channel Cooking With Roberto and his IGTV @chef_robertosegura