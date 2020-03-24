10 ways to visit Dubai without leaving home

While you cannot take a flight to Dubai, you can still enjoy its offerings from the comfort of your home. Here are a few virtual tours to check out.

Housed in the oldest building in the city, Dubai Museum is a must-visit for anyone interested in experiencing the historical sights, sounds and scents of pre-modern UAE and discovering how Dubai’s great visionary leadership guided the city into becoming the vibrant place it is today.

Etihad Museum, located in the exact place where the UAE was founded, makes it the ideal place to understand the story of how it all began. This landmark preserves key capsules of contemporary UAE history, allows visitors to discover life in the UAE before the unifying treaty of the seven emirates.