5 most popular city break destinations in the world

The city break remains a firm favourite travel choice for many holidaygoers, and Dubai tops the list for South Africa’s city break searches, with 12 000 Google searches for the city with the world’s tallest building. As we all start thinking about those well-earned holidays, travellers from all over the world are looking for inspiration both close to home and further afield.

While some may favour a beach holiday or a mountain retreat, the city break remains a firm favourite of many. Who doesn’t love experiencing new cultures and exploring bustling metropolises? But where are the most popular destinations for city breaks? With this in mind, Premier Inn, reviewed Google search data for over 130 countries around the world, including the UK, to discover which cities top the list for travellers researching their next city break. According to the data, holidaymakers are wanting to travel to the United Arab Emirates the most.

Twenty one out of the 136 countries analysed showed Dubai as their top searched-for city break destination, followed by many other cities. Dubai, United Arab Emirates Picture: Achim Kottermann, Pixabay According to research, 21 out of the 136 countries indicated Dubai as their top searched-for city break destination, and visitors travel from all over the world, including celebrities, to luxuriate in the glamour of Dubai’s lifestyle.

There are various things to see and do in Dubai, but there are those that stand out, and one of the tourist attractions is the longest urban zipline in the world. The Xline measures up to 1km in length and goes up to 80km per hour, taking you 170 metres down to ground level. Not only is it the largest but also the steepest and fastest zipline yet. So, if you’re feeling like a superhero, then you will certainly enjoy witnessing something such as this.

Paris, France Sadnos from Pixabay The city of love tops the wish list of 16 countries for their city breaks. With popular landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, Notre-Dame, and of course, its stylish streets and laid-back lifestyle, Paris cements itself as the second most popular city break destination. Even though the Eiffel Tower is the symbol for Paris and is one of the best views in the world, there are other tourist attractions such as the Seine River cruise.

The Seine River cruise. Picture: Danor Aharon from Pixabay Whether it’s a day or evening cruise, it gives visitors the opportunity to witness the rest of the monuments and museums located on the riverside. Some of the cruises offer lunches and dinners; live music; night bicycle rides and Champagne tastings all at a reasonable price. According to Premier Inn data, Paris is also popular for British tourists, with 218 400 monthly UK holiday searches.

Visitors are no doubt hoping to enjoy the popular French city experience, including world-renowned cuisine and instantly recognisable tourist attractions. Boston, USA Picture: Ogutier from Pixabay In addition, 12 countries are eager to visit Massachusetts city. The city offers a thriving arts and music scene, an array of sports teams, and its world-renowned seafood, this US city has something for everyone.

Boston is rooted in history and culture, therefore, one of the main tourist attractions is the 2.5-mile Freedom Trail which takes you on the journey of the 16 sites important to American freedom and civil liberties. In addition, you will walk along and see the famous Colonial and Revolutionary War sites, including other attractions such as the USS Constitution, known as “Old Ironsides”, famous its role in the War of 1812. Lest we forget the various historic Boston neighbourhoods such as Beacon Hill, the North End, and Charlestown. You will surely build up an appetite on this journey, so do not hesitate to stop for a tasty meal at one of the nearby restaurants.

Shopping! Faneuil Marketplace is one of Boston’s gems. Picture: David Mark from Pixabay Madrid, Spain Madrid has a lot to offer visitors from historical buildings and world-class art, to an incredible food scene and culture trip. One of the main tourist attractions in this city is the Royal Palace. Royal Palace, Spain Picture: ddzphoto from Pixabay The official residence of Spain’s royal family is used for official ceremonies only. However, members of the public can visit the palace and check out centuries’ worth of paintings and antiques.

Another gem in Madrid; is the main square which holds centuries of history. I’m sure you have this well-known square in multiple movies as well. It is surrounded by bars and restaurants and is a nice way to unwind and taste the foods, one of their famous dishes is, bocadillo de calamares which is a calamari sandwich. Singapore The Gardens, Michael Siebert from Pixabay Lastly on the top 5 list is Singapore, Singapore, has luxurious written all over it with chic shopping malls, luxury hotels, and fine dining.

One of the best places to visit in Singapore, is the Gardens By The Bay, which can be viewed from the Marina Bay Sands Observation Deck. This garden is not like any other as it literally lights up your world. It’s a great place to stroll and admire the beauty with your loved ones. Oh! and it will make a good picture with a unique background for your insta-fans. Day or night, you are in for a garden experience you will never forget. As the saying goes, “the world is your oyster”, and there is so much to see and yet to discover. When and if the opportunity arises make sure to explore these cities and indulge in the experiences it has to offer.