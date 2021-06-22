Abu Dhabi opens up free Covid-19 vaccines to tourists

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is offering tourists free Covid-19 vaccinations that were previously restricted to UAE citizens and residency visa holders. There is no indication that the change applies to Dubai, the most populous emirate, or the other five emirates that make up the UAE.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), operates the emirate's public health infrastructure. Holders of expired residency or entry visas are also eligible for free vaccinations, Abu Dhabi Media Office said on June 11. Job losses and travel restrictions during the pandemic mean some people's residency visas have expired or have been cancelled when they were made redundant.

UAE Health authorities said this month nearly 85% of the eligible population had received at least one vaccine dose, but did not say how many had had two doses. Infections have risen in the UAE in the past month, and Abu Dhabi still has restrictions on entry, including home quarantine and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing at intervals after arrival. People driving from other emirates are tested to show they are not infected. Travellers from 27 countries including China, Germany and the United States can enter without quarantine on arrival.