Bumpy start to UAE holiday for Israeli tourists stranded at Dubai airport due to visa issues

TEL AVIV – Around 200 Israeli citizens who arrived in the UAE city of Dubai on Monday night on a flight by the UAE low-cost flydubai airline have been held up at the Dubai airport without the possibility of entering the city because of visa issues, according to Israel’s Channel 13.

The flydubai air company did not take care of the travellers' visas, the broadcaster reported, adding that, at this stage, the Israelis arriving in the United Arab Emirates still need entry visas, which the airline should handle.

Israelis were told that they would not be able to enter the UAE after filling in special electronic forms, with the issues being linked to changes in the visa regime regulations approved by Abu Dhabi late on Sunday, the channel reported, citing sources in the civil aviation authority.

At the same time, a Tel Aviv-Dubai flight by Israel’s Israir airline was delayed. The first scheduled flight of Israir to the UAE took place on December 1 after Saudi Arabia granted permission for Israel's commercial air carriers to use its airspace en route to the Gulf country.