Burj Khalifa to host cutting-edge laser light extravaganza on New Year's Eve

On December 31, 2022, one of the world's most recognisable landmarks, Burj Khalifa by Emaar, will be illuminated by a spectacular laser and firework show for New Year's Eve celebrations – turning the iconic tower into a shining beacon of hope, happiness and harmony for 2023. Emaar, one of the world's most respected integrated real estate development companies, is proud to unveil a breathtaking laser, light and firework show in Dubai to ring in the year 2023.

According to a senior representative of the company, the Emaar New Year's Eve celebrations will feature a laser show that will astonish guests in Dubai, as well as an estimated 1 billion viewers around the world. Burj Khalifa and the Dubai night sky will be illuminated by numerous dazzling beams, establishing a new world record for the largest laser display. The 828-metre Burj Khalifa tower will also be the captivating centrepiece of a state-of-the-art laser performance that will see light beams travel the longest distance ever recorded.

In addition to the cutting-edge light show at Burj Khalifa, there will be a spectacular firework display above Dubai to welcome the new year. Since 2010, the renowned pyrotechnic display has been an integral part of the UAE's world-famous New Year's Eve celebrations, and 2022 will be no exception. A mesmerising, synchronised performance by The Dubai Fountain at the base of Burj Khalifa is certain to be a crowd-pleaser on what will be a magnificent evening in every aspect.

Emaar will release additional details about their spectacular New Year's Eve celebration closer to the event.

Emaar Properties PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is a global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, with a significant presence in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia, and is one of the world's largest real estate companies. With a proven track-record in delivery, Emaar has delivered over 86 200 residential units in Dubai and other global markets since 2002. Emaar has strong recurring revenue-generating assets with over 1 300 000 square meters of leasing revenue-generating assets and 33 hotels and resorts with 7 470 rooms (includes owned as well as managed hotels).