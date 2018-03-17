Explore Abu Dhabi and save with the Abu Dhabi Pass. Picture: Abu Dhabi Tourism and Cultural Authority.

Here is another reason to visit Abu Dhabi.



Etihad Airways has teamed up with some of Abu Dhabi’s the best attractions, restaurants, spas, beaches and more to offer visitors arriving in Abu Dhabi discounts and special offers at participating outlets with the introduction of the Extraordinary Abu Dhabi Pass





On dining experiences, visitors can look forward to discounts ranging between 15% and 30% across various dining outlets including Yas Links, Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Viceroy, Centro Yas Island, the Park Inn and more.





Adventure seekers will benefit from a 20% discount on general admission tickets at Yas Waterworld and Ferrari World, as well as up to a 10% discount on select activities at Yas Marina Circuit.





Golfing enthusiasts will receive a 15% discount on green fees at Yas Links, while a 15% discount will apply in Hawksbill at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club. In addition, visitors to Abu Dhabi Golf Club will receive a 15% discount across all food and beverage outlets as well as a 2 for 1 offer on Night Golf (9 holes), where one player will play for free when accompanying a paying guest.





Further discounts and special offers will also be available at various spas as well as Yas Beach and Saadiyat Beach Club.





To qualify for discounts or special offers, visitors simply have to keep their Etihad Airways issued boarding pass (branded or non-branded) and present it at participating retailers to receive their discount.



