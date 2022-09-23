‘Fly me to the moon’: Moon in Dubai will be launched 48 months from now

We know Dubai is home to all things bougie. We took their eyes off the city for like. five seconds, and now they’re building themselves a moon. I’m not surprised that Dubai will be hosting visitors in a gigantic moon-shaped destination resort that is being designed by Canadian company, Moon World Resorts Inc, according to a lifestyle Asia report. With a height of 735 feet, it will cost $5-billion and will be built within 48 months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOON World Resorts (@moonworldresortsinc) Moon in Dubai, is going to be the next best thing to occur in the country; and is promised to help various sectors, especially the economy. The new and unique resort will be spread over 10 acres with all things luxurious; a wellness centre, nightclub, residences, and hotel rooms. You are literally going to have a stay-in and not on the Moon, talk about a night under the stars. ‘’The place will also be surrounded by a ‘lunar surface’, and will include a lunar colony, too. This will allow a place of exploration for those looking for affordable access to space tourism.

“Owners of the sky villas will also become members of an exclusive private club at the resort,’’ Michael R. Henderson, Co-Founder, Moon World Resorts Inc, told Arabian Business. You have 48 months to plan and save for your trip to Moon Dubai. It’s most definitely going to be the talk of the town; they are expecting this resort to bring in about 2.5 million guests every year. Better save your spot! Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.