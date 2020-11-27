Flying via Dubai? South Africans with layover of more than 10 hours get free luxury hotel stay

South Africans with a layover between 10 to 24 hours may get a free stay at a luxury hotel if they are flying with Emirates. The airline is resuming it's Dubai Connect offering from December 1 and hopes to make travel less stressful during the pandemic. Besides the complimentary stay at a 4 or 5-star hotel, the airline will also sort out your transfers to and from the airport, meals at the hotel and a UAE visa on arrival where required. "Dubai Connect ensures that travelling through Emirates’ hub is seamless despite the altered flight schedules during the Covid-19 pandemic," the airline said in a statement. There are some terms and conditions that come with the resumption of Dubai Connect.

The connecting flight on your itinerary must be the best available connection, meaning travellers cannot choose the longest layover in hopes of getting a free hotel stay.

If you qualify for the service will be asked to provide all the entry and regulatory documents your destination requires, including a valid negative Covid-19 test.

Those who are required to undergo a PCR test on arrival, are not eligible for ‘Dubai Connect’.

How it works

You will need to book Dubai Connect at least 24 hours ahead of your flight to Dubai. When you arrive, you can head to the Dubai Connect desk in arrivals where staff will facilitate transfers to the hotel.

Depending on time, you can explore Dubai during your short stay, but that will be at your own expense. There's plenty to do, whether it's dipping your toes at its grand beaches or immersing themselves with the destination's heritage attractions.

Hanging out at the airport

For those who qualify for Dubai Connect but are unable to leave the airport will be given access to the Emirates Dubai Connect airport lounge to unwind and relax.