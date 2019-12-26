In Dubai for the festive season? Here’s what to check out









Dubai comes alive during the festive season. Picture: Supplied. Dubai is a popular travel destination all year round, but the global city offers a special kind of magic during the festive season. Home to over 200 different nationalities, travellers visiting Dubai in December will get to experience festive traditions, cuisines and celebrations from all over the world. As Dubai enters its cooler season, visitors can also enjoy a wide range of outdoor offerings and indoor activities for an unforgettable holiday. From Christmas shopping to New Year’s Eve extravaganzas, Dubai is bustling with exciting things to do and see during this time of year.



Here are Dubai’s top festive season activities:



Dubai Shopping Festival



The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is the largest shopping and entertainment display in the Middle East and will be held from December 26, 2019, to January 24, 2020. Apart from major discount deals on high-end fashion, jewellery and electronics, thousands flock to the festival each year to watch celebrity performances and fashion flash mobs. One of the highlights of the festival is the firework displays. The DSF attractions take place throughout the city at various malls, retail spaces and events, including Global Village, Dubai Mall, Night Souk, Gold Souk and the Promenade at Dubai Festival City.



New Year’s Eve 2020

Dubai ranks among the best destinations in the world for welcoming the new year – the city’s offerings for this big event are endless. Watch Dubai’s world-famous fireworks as the clock strikes 12 from the water on one of the city’s many NYE cruises.

Alternatively, travellers can enjoy the celebrations on Atlantis beach at the ultra-luxurious New Year's Eve Royal Gala Dinner or in the desert with special NYE desert safaris. If you have not booked a tour, you should do so immediately.

Downtown Dubai will see crowds of locals and visitors alike gathering for the city’s largest party – the free event includes live music performances and an extraordinary fireworks display.



My Emirates Pass

My Emirates Pass – a seasonal pass that turns an Emirates boarding pass into an exclusive membership package allows customers to redeem discounts and special benefits in over 500 locations across the UAE.

Travellers flying to and through Dubai between January until March 31, 2020, will enjoy up to 30% off on retail outlets and up to 50 percent off on leisure activities by simply presenting their boarding pass and a valid form of identification.