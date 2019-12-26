Dubai is a popular travel destination all year round, but the global city offers a special kind of magic during the festive season.
Home to over 200 different nationalities, travellers visiting Dubai in December will get to experience festive traditions, cuisines and celebrations from all over the world.
As Dubai enters its cooler season, visitors can also enjoy a wide range of outdoor offerings and indoor activities for an unforgettable holiday. From Christmas shopping to New Year’s Eve extravaganzas, Dubai is bustling with exciting things to do and see during this time of year.
Here are Dubai’s top festive season activities:
Dubai Shopping Festival
The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is the largest shopping and entertainment display in the Middle East and will be held from December 26, 2019, to January 24, 2020.
Apart from major discount deals on high-end fashion, jewellery and electronics, thousands flock to the festival each year to watch celebrity performances and fashion flash mobs. One of the highlights of the festival is the firework displays.
The DSF attractions take place throughout the city at various malls, retail spaces and events, including Global Village, Dubai Mall, Night Souk, Gold Souk and the Promenade at Dubai Festival City.
New Year’s Eve 2020