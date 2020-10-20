Israel, UAE to sign deal on visa-free travel

By Sputnik reporter

TEL AVIV - Israel and the United Arab Emirates are expected to sign a number of agreements on Tuesday, including one on visa free travel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s press service informed in a statement.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a trilateral meeting tomorrow. A ceremony on the signing of agreements between Israel and the UAE will be held with the participation of US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Agreements on aviation, investment protection, visa-free travel, science and technology will be signed," the statement says.

Netanyahu told reporters on Monday that Israel was preparing for direct flights, over Saudi Arabia, to the United Arab Emirates, but did not give any specific time frame. According to Netanyahu, direct flights will be organised between Tel Aviv and Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Israel signed aUS-brokered landmark peace agreement with the UAE, along with Bahrain, during an official ceremony held at the White House on September 15. Since that date, work has begun on formalizing a range of bilateral and multilateral agreements, covering sectors such as trade, aviation, energy and research.