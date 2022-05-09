LOOK: 4 reasons to visit Abu Dhabi this summer

With global tourism rebounding and the Middle East offering year-round experiences, Abu Dhabi launches a new destination campaign inspiring travellers to visit the UAE capital during the summer season and experience the incredible value across hotels and world-leading attractions. The new campaign puts every traveller’s passion points front and centre, showcasing unique and memorable Abu Dhabi experiences that await visitors during the summer.

Story continues below Advertisment

From meeting your favourite superhero at Warner Bros World Yas Island, to racing the Yas Marina Circuit like an F1 driver; enjoying a 23-carat gold ice cream, floating in water as cool as your drink or unwinding with sunrise yoga underneath Louvre Abu Dhabi’s iconic dome – Abu Dhabi promises to deliver your best summer yet This summer, Abu Dhabi has something for everyone to enjoy – at their own pace. RESTORING BODY AND SOUL

As the sun rises, unwind with yoga in the iconic surroundings of Louvre Abu Dhabi, or escape to a private and secluded desert island retreat of Nurai, just 15 minutes away by boat. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nurai Island, Abu Dhabi (@nurai_island) CULTURALLY ENRICHING EXPERIENCES Visit Qasr Al-Watan Presidential Palace, explore the rich history of Qasr Al Hosn or enjoy magical stargazing in the desert night air.

Story continues below Advertisment

Story continues below Advertisment

The campaign launch marks the first step in unveiling the best of summer in Abu Dhabi. New offers including the Abu Dhabi Summer Pass, will be rolled out with unbeatable promotions across experiences, cultural sites and family entertainment attractions. Offering amazing value across a diverse range of activities, visitors will be given even more reasons to book whilst exploring a different side to the city. The Abu Dhabi Summer Pass will give travellers access to three leading theme parks (Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi) all cultural sites including Louvre Abu Dhabi, the majestic Presidential Palace Qasr Al Watan, Qasr Al Hosn (the oldest standing structure in Abu Dhabi) and free transportation via Yas Express and Abu Dhabi bus systems. Specific details to be unveiled in the coming weeks as the pass is rolled out.

Story continues below Advertisment

To upgrade your holiday even further, prices at top hotels across the region in summer cost on average 30% less than during high season*. With a compelling pipeline of hotel discounts and promotions due to be unveiled in the coming months, there’s never been a better time to visit Abu Dhabi. H E Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, the Director General for Tourism at Department of Culture & Tourism – Abu Dhabi said, "Global travellers have their eyes on the Middle East – so now is the perfect time to be sharing Abu Dhabi with the world, shining a light on just how many unique and diverse experiences are waiting to be explored affordably in and around the UAE’s capital.