LOOK: 5 most luxurious hotels in Dubai worth every single penny

Established in the 18th century as a small fishing village, who would’ve known that Dubai would become the most populated of the 7 emirates of the United Arab Emirates and the ‘mecca of luxury’. The city has the second-most five-star hotels in the world and the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, making it a window into the Arab world. If you want to know luxury, go to Dubai Habibi.

Dubai is constantly evolving with new developments that pushes the envelope in luxury and grand scale living. The city has been ranked as one of the smartest cities in the Middle East and North Africa region in the 'Smart City Index 2021'. If your still not convinced about the regalness of Dubai, here are some of the most luxurious hotels in Dubai. Rixos The Palm Hotel & Suites

Relax pool side at Rixos pool area with green palm trees and turquoise waters. Picture: Instagram If you’re looking for a family-oriented holiday sanctuary in Dubai, then Rixos The Palm is the way to go. This luxury hotel is best suited for multi-generational families and promises travellers the ultimate luxury lifestyle. It combines the homely comforts of a private residence with two, three, four and five-bedroom suites with unparalleled privacy. Enjoy exquisite views from Rixos luxury suite collections. Picture: Instagram The Rixos The Palm Luxury Suite Collection boasts a private white sand beach, excellent food & beverage outlets, a private helipad, a comprehensive wellness and sports programme led by Exclusive Sports Club, an enhanced Rixy Kids Club, and the secluded Anjana Spa. A stay at the hotel starts at just R 61 484 a night for two guests.

Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre in the heart of Dubai. Picture: Website This luxury hotel is best suited for the business-savvy traveller as it is right in the heart of the vibrant Dubai International Financial Centre. Travellers should expect the finest in Four Seasons service, unrivalled wellness facilities and the most talked-about dining scene of the city. Enjoy business class luxury at the Four Seasons. Picture: Website It boasts award-winning restaurants such as the Savour MINA Brasserie and unmatched views of Burj Khalifa at Luna Dubai. If you’re an introvert, you can order in-room dining available 24 hours a day.

A stay at the hotel starts at R 41 194 a night for two. Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai Enjoy morning views of the Arabian Gulf from your suite. Picture: Instagram Described as a stylish urban resort, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira is a pristine ocean front resort overlooking the clear blue waters of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s glittering skyline. The al fresco beachfront location boasts 251 chic rooms and contemporary interiors with private balconies offering uninterrupted sea or skyline views. For a caviar experience, try out the Beluga bar, inspired by French cuisine with a modern twist.

For a unique dining experience, try out Sublimotion, an unparalleled multi-sensory journey offering just 12 diners a dining experience through culinary art and technological innovation. Dining with your imagination at Sublimotion. Picture: Instagram “The show includes 360-degree screens to stimulate diners’ senses with imagery projected onto every surface, from the walls to the table. It’s a spectacular hi-tech show around a fantastic epicurean encounter that quite literally turns the dining room into a stage, the staff into actors and the lucky diners into stars,” says MOJ. A stay at the hotel starts at R 38 794 a night for two.

Bulgari Resort Dubai Bulgari Resort Dubai brings Mediterranean style to the Middle East. Picture: Website According to Bulgari, this resort is a shimmering jewel, bringing Mediterranean style to the Middle East. The hotel is set on a seahorse-shaped island in Jumeira Bay with ocean views making it an oasis of luxury minutes from the mainland. The Bulgari Suite has a spacious living area, magnificent marble bathroom, separate powder room and a cosy work space for those who need it. Picture: Website The resort offers the highest standard of bespoke services, including in-room check-in, a packing and unpacking service, in-room dining, Berluti shoe shine and a 24-hour personalised butler. The resort offers both hotel rooms and villas with 173 sea-facing apartments, 15 private mansions, a beach club, Bulgari’s first-ever Marina and Yacht Club and the first worldwide Little Gems Club.

With seven dining menus, you can choose from the Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, La Spiagga and Hōseki, an award-winning restaurant offering a Japanese gastronomic experience. A stay at the resort starts at R 35 720 a night for two. One&Only The Palm