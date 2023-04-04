Everybody knows that when it comes to besties, Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King are inseparable; they do everything together. In what appears to be a delayed post, our rich aunties are seen living their best lives exploring Jordan in the Middle East.

Best friends Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King enjoying a desert sunset. Picture: Instagram Jordan is an Arab nation on the east bank of the Jordan River and is known for its ancient monuments, nature reserves and seaside resorts. It’s home to the famed archaeological site of Petra or Rose City, the Nabataean capital dating to around 300BC and set in a narrow valley with tombs, temples and monuments carved into the surrounding pink sandstone cliffs. The besties shared their holiday snaps on their Instagram accounts.

Winfrey posted a series of pictures of herself exploring Rose City with her bestie, riding a camel and chilling at the spot where the big boulder comes rolling out in the Indiana Jones movie “Raiders of the Lost Ark”. Oprah Winfrey on a camel in Jordan. Picture: Instagram “Visited Jordan this week and there was so much to see and experience! We visited the site where John the Baptist baptised Jesus, Petra and all its fascinations, camels, and the spot where the big boulder comes rolling out of (in the) Indiana Jones. So much history there in the ‘Rose City’, voted one of the 7 new wonders of the world. It takes 3 days to really see it all; we only spent 3 hours. Put it on your must see list if you haven’t already!“ said Winfrey. King also posted pictures and a video of her and Winfrey’s Jordanian experience.