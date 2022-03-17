LOOK: Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy on baecation in Abu Dhabi

Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana have become one of Mzansi's IT couples over the past few years. A constant on each others’ Instagram Stories and feed posts, the husband and wife are never too far away from each other.

Story continues below Advertisment

Lamiez even made a cameo appearance on Khuli's 2020 comeback hit, Buyile featuring Lady Du, Tyler ICU and Stino Le Thwenny, where Khuli referred to her as the “hottest chick in the game”. Lately, the couple have also been travelling around the world together. Over the past year, they’ve taken trips to several picturesque holiday destinations such as Namibia and the Maldives.

Now they’re living it up in Abu Dhabi. On Monday, Lamiez started sharing their trip by posting pics at The Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum where Khuli snapped her in a stunning black and white dress. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dj Lamiez Holworthy (@lamiez_holworthy) Next up was the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, which is the largest mosque in the world.

Story continues below Advertisment

Yesterday, Lamiez posted several pics in a gorgeous swimsuit from Nikki Beach Resort and Spa Dubai. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dj Lamiez Holworthy (@lamiez_holworthy) “This is literally how I’ve spent most of my time in Dubai, Watching my wife shop lol. “Thank you @Blacktrottersza for helping me put this trip together👌🏽”

Story continues below Advertisment

BLESSED pic.twitter.com/trsUBeC7OX — KhuliYano (@KhuliChana) March 16, 2022 “My husband legit planned this surprise trip with @blacktrotters_, who just so happens to be a proudly black owned travel agency,” Lamiez shared on her Instagram stories. “I haven’t had this much fun in a while. “We promised ourselves better experiences this year.

Story continues below Advertisment

“That we’d put US first and create the best of memories! “I really have been blessed with the best.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dj Lamiez Holworthy (@lamiez_holworthy)

They’ve also been posting several Instagram Stories documenting their day-to-day experiences out and about sightseeing and enjoying time out at beautiful restaurants. “Also got to spend time with my big sis,” Lamiez said. “This woman played such a HUGR role in my life.