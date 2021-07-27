LOOK: Luxury Six Senses Shaharut to open in August
Share this article:
For those seeking privacy with gorgeous views, Six Senses Shaharut ticks all the boxes.
The luxury hotel located in the south of the Negev Desert in Israel will open its doors on August 5, 2021.
Already gaining much appeal from the international market, the resort offers 60 suites and pool villas that merge into the desert topography to preserve the natural terrain.
The minimalist decor adds a touch of glamour to the majestic setting. Rooms come kitted with all the modern conveniences like minibar and complimentary snacks, flat panel smart TV with satellite and entertainment system, individually controlled air-conditioning, in-room safe and unlimited wi-fi.
While it may be tempting to put your feet up and savour the charming landscapes, the resort boasts a series of sustainable experiences for guests.
They can opt for a sunrise or dusk camel ride, a hike, cycling in the desert, desert picnic, off-road 4x4 adventure or visit the nearby communities.
For those who want to pamper themselves, Six Senses Spa Shaharut features luxury treatments to keep you at peace.
Six Senses Spa in Israel also offers an 18 meter indoor pool, 25 meter outdoor lap pool, fully-equipped gym, yoga studio with desert views, saunas, steam rooms, and hammams. There's even a Nail Bar for manicures and pedicures.
In terms of dining, the property's cuisine features the best Israeli and Mediterranean influences.
They believe in the Eat With Six Senses philosophy of local, fresh and seasonal produce. Some ingredients are harvested from the resort’s organic gardens and carefully selected farmers at the nearby kibbutzim.
"We are also respectful of local culture and traditions and, while we are not kosher certified, we avoid serving ingredients such as pork and shellfish," the resort revealed on its website.
Visit www.sixsenses.com/en/resorts/shaharut