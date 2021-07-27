LOOK: Luxury Six Senses Shaharut to open in August

For those seeking privacy with gorgeous views, Six Senses Shaharut ticks all the boxes. The luxury hotel located in the south of the Negev Desert in Israel will open its doors on August 5, 2021.

Already gaining much appeal from the international market, the resort offers 60 suites and pool villas that merge into the desert topography to preserve the natural terrain. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Six Senses Shaharut (@sixsenses.shaharut) The minimalist decor adds a touch of glamour to the majestic setting. Rooms come kitted with all the modern conveniences like minibar and complimentary snacks, flat panel smart TV with satellite and entertainment system, individually controlled air-conditioning, in-room safe and unlimited wi-fi. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Six Senses Shaharut (@sixsenses.shaharut) While it may be tempting to put your feet up and savour the charming landscapes, the resort boasts a series of sustainable experiences for guests.